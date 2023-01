DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday in Delaware County Court, a man was charged with 3 counts of felony burglary.

The indictment alleges that 46-year-old Justin Valk, of Davenport, entered a garage at 226 County Route 30 in Harpersfield with the intent to commit larceny.

Valk was also allegedly displaying what appeared to be a pistol.

He pled not-guilty to the charges and is currently being held in the Delaware County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail.