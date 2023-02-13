DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week in the Town of Roxbury Court, a Grand Gorge man was convicted of DWI following a motor vehicle crash.

On September 1st, 51-year-old Charles Wise crashed his car on State Highway 20.

New York State Police arrived at the scene and found that Wise’s blood alcohol content was over the legal limit.

Wise has been sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and his driver’s license has been revoked for 6 months. He will also need to pay a $500 fine, attend a victim impact panel, and have an ignition interlock device in his car for the next 12 months.

STOP DWI Coordinator Scott Glueckert said, “Delaware County applauds the efforts of the New York State Police and the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office with their tireless work to keep our roads safe. Accountability for DWI offenders is paramount in the fight against drunk driving in our community.”