DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Delaware County man has been indicted on three counts in a child sex abuse case, says acting District Attorney Shawn Smith.
48-year-old John Jormack is accused of committing the following felony crimes:
- (2) Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the 1st Degree
- Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the 2nd Degree
Jormack is alleged to have engaged in sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old and a child less than 13 years old.
The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office says that these incidents occurred in the Town of Franklin.
If convicted, Jormack faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in state prison.
He pled not guilty and is being held in the Delaware County Jail on $50,000 bail.