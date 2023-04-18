DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Delaware County man has been indicted on three counts in a child sex abuse case, says acting District Attorney Shawn Smith.

48-year-old John Jormack is accused of committing the following felony crimes:

(2) Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the 1st Degree

Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the 2nd Degree

Jormack is alleged to have engaged in sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old and a child less than 13 years old.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office says that these incidents occurred in the Town of Franklin.

If convicted, Jormack faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in state prison.

He pled not guilty and is being held in the Delaware County Jail on $50,000 bail.