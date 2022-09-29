STAMFORD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Stamford man was arrested after leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident that involved property damage.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Dustin Roberts, 27 of Stamford, was the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run. It was also determined that Roberts had a suspended driver’s license.

Deputies arrested Roberts and charged him with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree. He was also issued violations for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with property damage.

Roberts is scheduled to appear before the Town of Stamford Court at a later date.