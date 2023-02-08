STAMFORD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Following an investigation by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a Stamford juvenile has been charged with Sexual Misconduct.

Last month, deputies responded to a sex abuse complaint at a Stamford residence.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a victim had been involved in sexual activity while under the age of consent.

The alleged assaulter was arrested, issued a juvenile appearance ticket, and directed to report to the Delaware County Probation Department at a later date.