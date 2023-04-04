DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week in Delaware County Court, a Davenport, New York, man was indicted for allegedly murdering his wife in the summer of 2022.

The indictment accuses 46-year-old Justin Valk of four counts – (2) Murder in the 2nd Degree, Assault, and Recklessly Endangering the life of the victim.

Valk allegedly intentionally caused the death of Stephanie Valk on or about July 29th – August 1st, 2022.

According to New York State Police, an investigation into the death concluded that Justin Valk was aware that Stephanie Valk was suffering from a medical event, inflicted additional physical harm, and failed to call for medical assistance.

If convicted, Valk faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith said, “I am extremely grateful for the thorough investigation of this case by New York State Police Investigators. They have expended hundreds of hours investigating the manner of this victim’s death.”

Valk will be arraigned in Delaware County Court on April 10th. He is currently being held in the Delaware County Jail.