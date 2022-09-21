STAMFORD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – One clerk was arrested during an Underage Drinking Initiative that took place throughout Delaware County on September 13th.

A clerk from Stewart’s Shops on Lake Street in Stamford was arrested by New York State Police after selling alcohol to a minor.

During the detail, retail establishments are checked using a trooper in plain clothes and one or several underage operative(s) who, if asked, cannot lie about their age or give a fake date of birth. When asked for their ID they must show their real New York State ID.

The clerk was released and issued an appearance ticket.