DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On March 20th, in Delaware County Court, a Monroe, New York, man was sentenced to 8 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

60-year-old John Olson was convicted of Criminal Sexual Act in the 1st Degree, a Class B Violent Felony, and Criminal Sexual Act in the 2nd Degree, a Class D Violent Felony.

Following prison, Olson will be subjected to 10 years of post-release supervision and required to register as a sex offender.

Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith said, “My office will continue to partner with law enforcement and victim advocates to make sure that anyone who commits a crime in Delaware County is held accountable for their actions.”