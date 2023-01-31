WALTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office released its report on the death of Paul Weeden, a Delaware County man who was shot and killed by a Walton Police officer on October 4th, 2021.

According to the AG’s Office, Weeden called 911 and said he was going to hurt himself and needed a police officer sent to 14 Griswold Street in the Village of Walton.

A Walton Police officer responded to the call and requested backup, as he had been to Weeden’s residence before and knew he possessed guns.

A Delaware County Sheriff’s deputy responded to assist the officer.

Weeden allegedly called for the WPD officer to come inside. When he entered, Weeden was lying on the couch with a blanket covering his body and asked the officer to come closer.

According to the AG’s Office, the officer then asked Weeden to take his hands out from under the blanket and observed that Weeden was holding a gun in his right hand.

The officer retreated out of the residence, but Weeden quickly moved towards the front door with his weapon pointed at him.

The officer responded by firing his weapon. The AG’s Office says that Weeden fell to the floor, but continued to point his weapon at the officer.

The officer fired again, killing Weeden.

It was later determined that Weeden was carrying a pellet gun, but there were no markings that distinguished it from a firearm.

The Attorney General’s Office reviewed 911 calls, body camera footage, radio transmissions, etc., and determined that the officer who shot Weeden was justified.

They say, “Evidence indicates that the police officer fired at Mr. Weeden because he reasonably believed Mr. Weeden was going to shoot him. Under these circumstances, given the law and the evidence, a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer who fired was justified, and OSI determined that criminal charges could not be pursued against the officer.”

You can view the full report here.