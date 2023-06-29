(WIVT/WBGH) – To the east of Broome County, there was another contentious Republican primary for district attorney on Tuesday.

Acting Delaware County D.A. Shawn Smith won the GOP primary over Public Defender Joe Ermeit by about 600 votes: 1,684 to 1,088.

Smith became acting D.A. on January 1st, taking over for John Hubbard who was elected Delaware County Court Judge last November.

Smith says he’s grateful for all of the support he received, including from law enforcement.

He doesn’t have an opponent for November’s general election, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to stop campaigning.

“I still think it’s important that I keep putting myself out there. I’ll go to all of the public events and make myself available in case anybody wants to ask questions or give me any feedback. I talked to a ton of people, but it was mostly focused on Republicans because it was a primary. So, I want to make sure that I talk to independents and Democrats as well,” he says.

Barring an unlikely defeat to a write-in challenger, Smith will get elected to his own 4 year term in November and be able to shed the “Acting” label.