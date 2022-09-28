SIDNEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to two-car motor vehicle accident on Covered Bridge Road in the Town of Sidney.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find that one of the vehicles involved in the crash suffered damage so severe that it had been split into two separate pieces.

According to police, occupants of both vehicles had been wearing their seatbelts and nobody was ejected from either vehicle, but four people were injured during the accident.

The four patients were transported from the scene; one patient was later transferred to Upstate Medical Center for a higher level of care.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Senior Investigator Chris Erwin at 607-832-5633 or Investigator David Barnes at 607-832-5629.