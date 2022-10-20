WALTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Following a six-month long investigation, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals who were allegedly involved in the burglary of Herman’s Trailer Sales in the Town of Walton.

On April 29th, deputies were dispatched to the business for a report of a burglary. Preliminary investigation revealed that a number of items were removed from a residence, garage, and office at the location and various forms of property including household items, office equipment, and miscellaneous tools and parts were stolen from within those buildings.

Further investigation revealed that a number of stolen items, including rare antiquities and jewelry, were sold for cash at a pawn shop in the City of Utica.

According to investigators, they were successful in locating and retrieving a quantity of stolen items from various locations in the Town of Walton, Town of Sidney, Town of Unadilla, and at a residence in South New Berlin.

At the completion of their investigation, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged Francis Lupo, 39 of Walton, Luke Lupo, 44 pf South New Berlin, and Mistyblue Decker, 33 of Hancock, with various crimes related to the incident.

Francis Lupo was charged with petit larceny, criminal mischief, and 3 counts of burglary.

Luke Lupo was charged with petit larceny, criminal mischief, and 2 counts of burglary.

Mistyblue Decker was charged with petit larceny and criminal mischief.

Following arrest and processing, Decker was released on appearance tickets and is set to appear in the Walton Town Court at a later date.

Both Lupo’s were later arraigned and released on their own recognizance awaiting further court action.

Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond commented on the arrests.

“Why would these alleged thieves stop doing what they are doing? Without immediate consequences for this type of egregious behavior, there is no incentive to change…that is basic human nature. Bail reform has left the rights of crime victims in the cold, while supporting the rights of criminals…upside down and backwards from my perspective!”

Correction: A previous headline referred to this incident as a robbery. It was a burglary.