DELHI, N.Y (WIVT/WBGH) – A major illegal drug investigation by the Delawar County Sheriff’s Office, which was following numerous tips regarding narcotics being sold out of a Speedway gas station bathroom, has led to the arrest of two Margaretville residents.

Over the course of 10 months, the DCSO Criminal Investigation Division interviewed multiple confidential sources and conducted many hours of surveillance at both the Speedway gas station in Margaretville and the suspects’ address of 1542 Jones Hollow Road in the Town of Middletown. Several tips included information about Deirdre A. Vincent, 34, taping drugs to the backs of toilets at the gas station and selling them out of the bathroom. More information led police to believe Vincent along with Dennis A. Fickeria Jr, 42, were selling drugs out of their residence as well.

On January 3, 2024, police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle owned and operated by Fickeria Jr for speeding. During the stop, DCSO’s Canine Dexter alerted officers to the front portion of the car where a dozen bags of what were later confirmed to contain fentanyl were located in a concealed magnetic box in the air cleaner. Fickeria was arrested following the traffic stop.

With the evidence compiled over the 10-month period including Fickeria’s traffic stop, officers were granted a search warrant of the Hollow Road home. Just prior to receiving the warrant, surveillance officers observed Vincent leaving the house and a traffic stop was executed for violations including an illegal U-turn and failure to stop at at a stop sign.

A bit after 10 p.m. that night, members of the DCSO executed the search warrant and immediately located a 10-year-old and 22-year-old male in the home and arranged for them to stay at a friend’s residence nearby.

Officers then went on to discover 19 long guns (two of which were found to have been stolen), four AR-15 style assault rifles and eight illegal handguns, two of which are ghost guns. Also found were a large quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Digital weigh scales and different types of packaging materials were discovered.

Officers believe the street value of the fentanyl found ranged from $8,000 to $12,000 and found approximately $3,900 in drug money, which was seized.

Once the search was complete, Vincent was taken back to the Sheriff’s Office and held for arraignment for the following charges:

2 Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Class B Felony

1 Count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Class C Felony

8 Counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Class C Felony

4 Counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Class D Felony

1 Count of Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 7th Class A Misdemeanor

2 Counts of Criminally using of drug paraphernalia 2nd Class A Misdemeanor

Vincent was arraigned in CAP court the following morning and released on her own recognizance.

Fickeria was also taken back to the Sheriff’s Office for arraignment and charged with the following:

3 Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Class B Felony

1 Count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Class C Felony

8 Counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Class C Felony

4 Counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Class D Felony

1 Count of Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 7th Class A Misdemeanor

2 Counts of Criminally using of drug paraphernalia 2nd Class A Misdemeanor

1 count of Speeding in 55mph zone.

Fickeria was arraigned in CAP court the following morning and remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility, on $10,000 cash, $100,000 secured property bond.

On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, Fickeria while in the custody of the Delaware County Correctional Facility, appeared in the Town of Delhi Court. Fickeria was arraigned on the following NYS Penal Law Amended Charged with 1 Count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 1st Class B Violent Felony and was remanded back to the Delaware County Correctional Facility without bail.

On the same day, Vincent was arrested and charged with 1 Count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 1st Class B Violent Felony of the New York State Penal Law and was arraigned in CAP court and released on her own recognizance.