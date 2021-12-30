December 30th Weather Forecast: Little Rain to End the Year

(Thursday, December 30, 2021) We’re ending the year on a mild note!

But we won’t start the new year on one.

A little rain is ahead for the end of the year and more widespread rain for the beginning of January.



Temperatures are seasonably mild Thursday, any precipitation that falls during the day with our next system should be mainly in the form of rain, but some higher elevation snow showers are possible.



New Year’s Eve now features scattered light rain showers.

The good news is we are not dealing with widespread rain or heavy rain.

We also stay above freezing so we don’t have to worry about ice or snow.

The first weekend of the new year is looking like a messy one.

Our computer models have come into better agreement.

It is likely that we are seeing widespread rain on Saturday.

Some rain showers in the morning and then likely widespread rain during the evening.

Temperatures are very mild and in the mid-40s.

This warmth does not last long.

A cold front will drop our temperatures into the 30s Saturday night, and they won’t come out of the 30s on Sunday.

This will change precipitation to snow on Sunday.

It gets even colder Monday behind a reinforcing shot of colder air.

We likely won’t make it out of the 20s, but this looks like the “bottom of the barrel” in terms of cold.

Thursday: Chance of rain showers and higher elevation snow showers. High near 40. Wind: Near calm.



Thursday Night: Slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind: Near calm.



Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty rain showers. High near 45.



Saturday (New Year’s Day): Widespread rain likely by the end of the day. High in the mid-40s.



Sunday: Rain changing to snow. High near 35.



Monday: Other than a lingering snow shower, it’s quiet and mostly cloudy. Cold. High near 25.



Tuesday: Some sun. High low 30s.



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High in the mid to upper 30s.