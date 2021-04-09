Wanted man arrested in Tioga County

TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WETM) – The man that New York State Police were searching for has been located and arrested without incident in the Town of Tioga this morning.

NYSP report that Matthew O. Perry 32 of Cortland, NY was taken into custody without incident on April 9th.

Law Enforcement and fire personnel will remain in the area of Brooks Road for several hours. Perry’s vehicle caught fire at the dead end of Brooks Road yesterday and spread to a vacant home and the area around it.

New York State Police will release more information as it becomes available. And we will provide you with that information as we get it.