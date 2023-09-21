JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Community members will soon be able to roll up their sleeves for the latest COVID-19 booster.

The federal government is attempting to combat the recent spike in COVID-19 related illnesses with the release of new, updated COVID boosters. The Food and Drug Administration approved the new shots on September 11, allowing for pharmacies across the nation to begin administering the vaccine. Residents of Broome County will soon be able to schedule an appointment at the Wegmans Pharmacy in Johnson City to receive the booster and lower their risk of COVID-related illnesses this cold season.

According to Wegmans, the pharmacy is currently awaiting the arrival of the new COVID-19 boosters. They anticipate the vaccine will arrive early next week. Once it arrives, they will begin accepting both appointments and walk ins.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is strongly recommended that you receive the vaccine if you face a high risk for severe disease from COVID. This includes people who are over the age of 65, have weakened immune systems, or are pregnant. Though it is not as urgent, the CDC also encourages those who are not as high of a risk to receive the shot.

To stay up to date on the arrival of the new COVID-19 boosters, visit wegmans.com/pharmacy.