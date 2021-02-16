Skip to content
COVID-19 Vaccination Information
How do we know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe?
How will we know we’ve vaccinated ‘enough’ people to stop COVID spread?
Fauci extends vaccine wait time for most Americans, now targeting mid-summer
Video
Vaccine eligibility expands: Advocates asking for more guidance on disabilities
Video
CDC gives guidance on using pain relievers like Motrin, Tylenol with COVID-19 vaccine
More COVID-19 Vaccination Information Headlines
Guidelines for people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Local News
US will have enough COVID-19 vaccine for all Americans by end of July, White House says
Video
SUNY hits COVID-19 milestone: Over 1 million tests administered
GOP wants Schumer to call for DOJ investigation into Cuomo
Video
NYS Assemblyman Ron Kim and Governor Cuomo in war of words
Video
WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, Meet Brody
Video
‘Bullseye’ landing: Mars rover attempting NASA’s toughest touchdown ever Thursday
Gallery
Tim Tebow retires from baseball after five years with Mets
What does investigation into state’s nursing home reports mean for families?
Video
Broome Briefing: UK variant found in the county, vaccine doses delayed
Video
Latest Numbers February 17
Video
Crime Analysis Center expands
Video
District Attorney Mike Korchak reflects on a year in office
Video
More Local News