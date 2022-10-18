CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On October 15th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported larceny.

They determined that Megan Boyce, 18 of Richford, stole merchandise from the store.

Boyce was arrested and transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where she was processed, issued an appearance ticket for Petit Larceny, and released on her own recognizance.

She is set to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on November 7th.

The day before, another woman was also charged with Petit Larceny after she allegedly stole from the same Walmart.

Police say that Dodie Baranksa, 42 of Cortland, also stole merchandise. She was arrested and transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where she was processed and released on her own recognizance with an appearance ticket.

Baranksa will appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on October 24th.