CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On October 30th and 3:01 a.m., Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a one car motor vehicle accident on State Route 215.

When deputies arrived, they observed a vehicle that had travelled off of the roadway.

Police determined that the operator, Jessica Tarntino, 36 of Locke, was operating the motor vehicle while intoxicated and sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Tarntino was arrested and transported to Guthrie Medical Center where she was treated for her injuries.

She was issued a traffic ticket for the accident and for driving while intoxicated. She is set to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on November 14th.