CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Over the past week, two people have been arrested for stealing from the Walmart on Bennie Road in Cortlandville.

On January 19th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the store for a reported larceny in progress.

Deputies determined that 27-year-old Summer Dixon had stolen merchandise and fled the store on foot.

According to police, she had been previously issued a no trespass notice from Walmart and was not allowed on the property to begin with.

Dixon was arrested and transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where she was issued appearance tickets for Burglary and Petit Larceny.

Yesterday, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to another larceny at the same Walmart.

Police determined that 24-year-old Joshua Price, of Marathon, passed all points of sale and stole merchandise from the store.

He was arrested, transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, and released on an appearance ticket for Petit Larceny.