CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two more shoplifting arrests have been made at the Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville.

On May 2nd, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies determined that 22-year-old Ommar Watson, of Rosedale, failed to scan multiple items at the self-checkout terminal and exited the store.

He was arrested for Petit Larceny, processed at the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, and released on an appearance ticket.

On May 7th, 32-year-old Dawn Radel, of Cortlandville, allegedly did the same and exited the store without paying for several items.

Radel left the area prior to police arrival, but she was located and pulled over on Route 281 a short time later.

Radel was arrested for Petit Larceny, processed at the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, and also released on an appearance ticket.