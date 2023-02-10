MARATHON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two Cortland men were arrested in Marathon after fleeing from police.

Yesterday, February 9th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation.

The passenger, 51-year-old Artist Quiller, fled from the traffic stop on foot.

The driver, 62-year-old Anthony Perkins, then fled from the stop in the vehicle.

Quiller was quickly taken into custody following a short foot pursuit.

Perkins later returned to the area, still driving the same vehicle, and was stopped by New York State Police.

Police discovered that Perkins was driving with a suspended diver’s license. They also searched the vehicle and discovered approximately 4.5 ounces of cocaine and an undisclosed amount of money.

According to the Cortland County Drug Task Force, the cocaine found has an approximate street value of over $12,500.

Perkins and Quiller were charged with the following:

Perkins

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Conspiracy in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor)

Following too closely (Traffic Violation)

Unlicensed Operator (Traffic Violation)

Quiller

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Conspiracy in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor)

They were both arraigned and remanded to the Cortland County Jail with no bail.