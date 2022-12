CORTLAND COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Cortland County Sheriff Mark Helms has issued a Travel Advisory for the county.

The advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. today until 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Travel is not restricted, but drivers are urged to use caution, be patient, and plan ahead.

A very complex, potentially high impact winter storm will impact the area throughout tonight and continuing into Saturday morning.

Strong winds mixed with snow are expected to cause hazardous driving conditions.