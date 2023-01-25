CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Cortland County Sheriff Mark Helms has issued a Travel Advisory for the county from 2 p.m. today, January 25th, until 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The hazardous weather is expected to make travel difficult.

The advisory does not restrict travel, but drivers are urged to use extreme caution.

According to the National Weather Service, the high impact winter storm in the area is expected to continue tonight into Thursday morning.

Chance of precipitation is 80% with additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch and freezing rain expected.

Check back for updates.