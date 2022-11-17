CORTLAND COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This Thanksgiving, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign.

The statewide high visibility campaign aims to reduce the dangers of drunk and impaired driving. It targets times of the year when impaired driving is prominent across New York State like St. Patrick’s Day, Thanksgiving, Memorial Day, and July 4th.

“Buzzed driving is drunk driving. You can help make a difference by having a sober plan,” says Captain Chad Burhans. “Impaired driving is completely preventable, all it takes is a little planning.”

You can make a difference by downloading the STOP DWI mobile app. The app helps you plan your night, find a safe ride home, and report DWI’s that you may see.