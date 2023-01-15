CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A safety course is being held in Cortland that will give children the opportunity to responsibly operate a snowmobile.

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office will offer its Snowmobile Safety Course on Saturday, February 11th, at the Cortlandville Fire Station on Route 13.

Kids between the ages of 10 and 13 may operate a snowmobile, accompanied by a person who is 18+, once they complete this course.

Once kids between the ages of 14 and 17 complete this course, they can operate a snowmobile without an adult or other supervision.

The course begins at 8 a.m. and space is limited. Those who wish to attend can pre-register here.

Those with questions can contact Sergeant Paul Stillman at 607-758-5531 or pstillman@cortland-co.org.