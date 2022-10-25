DRYDEN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On October 20th, Cortland City police officers responded to a road rage incident at 224 Tompkins Street in Cortland.

According to police, the incident began near Church Street and Port Watson Street when the victim honked her horn at Vanessa Hamilton of Freeville, New York.

The victim pulled over near 224 Tompkins Street to call the police, and when she did she was attacked by Hamilton.

Hamilton allegedly injured the woman and broke her glasses during the attack.

Police say that Hamilton then left the scene of the crime.

She was eventually located by police in Dryden, New York and arrested for Assault and Criminal Mischief.

Hamilton was processed and released. She is set to appear in Cortland City Court on November 7th.