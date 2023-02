CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to protect themselves against gift card scams.

According to the sheriff’s office, scammers will trick you into purchasing gift cards and giving them the numbers on the back, in order to steal your money.

If you receive one of these circulating calls, do not do it and call the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office to report the scam.

They can be reached at 607-758-5599.