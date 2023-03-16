CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, it has received numerous complaints of a phone scam circling through the county.

The caller is allegedly stating that they are a police officer from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, more specifically, “Captain Davenport.”

The sheriff’s office says that it does not have a “Captain Davenport” employed.

The scammer is then saying that there is a warrant out for the answerer’s arrest and that they need to report to the nearest local police department with US currency.

If you receive a similar phone call, the sheriff’s office is warning you to not provide the scammer with any personal information, send money, or provide any credit card/gift card numbers.

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office says that it will never contact the public and ask for money directly.

Hang up and contact your local law enforcement agency.