HOMER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In late December, police began to investigate an incident that occurred in the Town of Greece, outside of Rochester. The Town of Greece Police Department issued a state-wide bulletin in attempt to locate a vehicle and a known suspect.

The vehicle was located in the Village of Homer by officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and Homer Police Department.

The occupants of the vehicle were interviewed and the driver, 41-year-old Antwan Oliver, was identified and turned over to the Town of Greece Police Department for further investigation.

Officers executed a search warrant on the vehicle and found a loaded firearm that was used in the incident in Greece.

The firearm had also been reported stolen out of Georgia.

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office applied for an arrest warrant, and Oliver was taken into custody on April 10th.

He has been charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon (Felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

False Personation

He was arraigned and remanded to the Cortland County Jail on $20,000 cash, $100,000 bond, or $150,000 partially secured bond.