CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, at approximately 2 p.m., New York State Police, Cortlandville Fire, and TLC Ambulance responded to a side-by-side accident in a field off of Hobart Hill Road in the Town of Cortlandville.

Police say that two people were traveling in a side-by-side when it tipped on a graded hill. A 10-year-old passenger got his leg trapped underneath.

The side-by-side was tilted off the child and he was transported to a larger field before being airlifted by helicopter to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

There is no word on the extent of his injuries.