CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police are looking for a suspect(s) who stole a Bobcat T66 track machine from a Lowe’s parking lot in the Town of Cortlandville.

On March 20th, at approximately 5:27 a.m., a vehicle entered the Lowe’s parking lot located at 872 State Route 13 and stole the machine.

According to police, the vehicle left the parking lot at 5:55 a.m. and traveled west onto Lime-Hollow Road.

The vehicle is described as a 2020-2023 dark-colored GMC 2500 or 3500 truck pulling a tilt bed trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SP Homer at 607-756-5604.