CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A New York State Liquor Authority agent was arrested last week by the City of Cortland Police Department.

The agent, 46-year-old Brian McLean, allegedly called the Stone Lounge on Main Street in Cortland and warned an employee about a scheduled underage drinking operation that was scheduled for 10 p.m. on October 19th.

McLean has been charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in the Cortland City Court on May 17th.