CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A brand new Cayuga Health location is coming to Cortland, New York.

A physician office building will open on Monday, March 6th, at 260 Tompkins Street.

It will consolidate a number of Cayuga Health’s Cortland and Homer locations and provide convenience and efficiency for patients.

The new facility will host Integrated Behavioral Health Services, Cardiology, Neurology, Surgery, Pulmonology, Ears, Nose and Throat (ENT), Occupational Medicine, and Sleep Practices. There will also be lab services.

“This new building is easily accessible and will bring a number of our practices together in a

fresh, new, and innovative environment,” says Jeff Penoyer, Chief Operating Officer of

Ambulatory Services at Cayuga Health. “Having these services all under one roof better

accommodates referrals to specialists, and those specialists working together for the best

patient care.”

To make an appointment call 607-277-2365 or go to cayugahealth.org.