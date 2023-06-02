CORTLAND COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Marathon man has received the maximum sentence for sexually abusing a girl over a 3 year period.

63-year-old Mitchell Padbury was convicted by a Cortland County jury of 5 counts, including predatory sexual assault against a child.

Judge Julie Campbell sentenced him to 25 years to life.

Cortland County District Attorney Patrick Perfetti praised the young victim for her courage in testifying against Padbury.

Perfetti says the case marks the first time that a canine companion, Luna the cockapoo, was used in support of a testifying witness.