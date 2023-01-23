CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – At around 6 a.m. on January 20th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies discovered a running vehicle stopped in traffic in the area of Route 13 and Lighthouse Road in Cortlandville.

Deputies found that the driver, Jerry Crandall, 56, of Smyrna, was drunk and unconscious behind the wheel.

He was arrested and charged with the following:

Driving While Intoxicated

Stopping/Parking on Highway

Consumption of Alcoholic Beverage/Possession of an Open Container

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Crandall was processed at the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and released with appearance tickets.

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on February 6th.