CUYLER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On the evening of November 26th, officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office were informed of an erratic vehicle on State Route 13 in the Town of Homer.

Officers located the vehicle on State Route 13 in the Town of Cuyler and conducted a traffic stop.

According to law enforcement, the driver of the vehicle, Ronald Proctor II of Chittenango, was driving while intoxicated.

Proctor was arrested and transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where he was processed and released with appearance tickets.

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Cuyler Court on December 12th.