CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday evening, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Walmart on Bennie Road in Cortlandville for a reported larceny.

It was determined that 59-year-old Michael McCauslin, of Homer, did not pay for his merchandise and left the store.

Deputies caught McCauslin and he was charged with Petit Larceny.

He was transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where he was processed and released on an appearance ticket.

McCauslin is expected to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on May 8th.