CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Sunday, February 19th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a larceny complaint at Tractor Supply on State Route 13 in Cortlandville.

Deputies determined that 30-year-old Cody Grabowski, of Cortland, entered the store and stole a black BB gun.

Grabowski was later located in the City of Cortland and arrested for Petit Larceny and Criminal Mischief.

He was transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where he was processed and released with appearance tickets.