CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 7th. officers from the City of Cortland Police Department responded to a disturbance call at 21 Union Street.

Upon arrival, an officer was allegedly met by Jonathan Cepeda, 30, who was in the street pointing what appeared to be an AR-15 at him.

As the officer exited his vehicle, Cepeda reportedly made comments about shooting people and then retreated into his residence.

According to police, Cepeda later came out of the residence without the rifle and was taken into custody following a short struggle in which a taser was used to subdue him.

The rifle was recovered and was found to be an Airsoft rifle disguised to look real.

Cepeda was arraigned in Cortland City Court and charged with the following: