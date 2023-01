CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On January 5th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a one-car crash on East River Road in Cortlandville.

Deputies determined that the driver of the vehicle, John Sears, 45, of McGraw, was intoxicated.

He was arrested and charged with the following:

Driving While Intoxicated

Speed Imprudent

Moving from lane unsafely

Sears was later released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on January 11th.