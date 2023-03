CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland man has been charged with Petit Larceny after allegedly stealing from the Walmart located at 819 Bennie Road in Cortlandville.

According to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Scotty Youngs passed all points of sale and stole merchandise from the store.

He was arrested, processed, and released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Cortlandville Court on April 10th.