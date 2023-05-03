CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, officers from the City of Cortland Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction.

During the stop, a passenger, 31-year-old Zane Zimmerman, was found to be in possession of 54 glassine envelopes of fentanyl.

The traffic stop then lead to the Cortland County Drug Task Force serving a search warrant at a residence on Greenbush Street in Cortland.

Investigators found 64 baggies of fentanyl, approximately 3 grams of methamphetamine, 112 oxycodone pills, packaging materials, and scales at the residence.

According to police, the controlled substances have an approximate street value of $4,300.

As a result, Zimmerman was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Felony)

(2) Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree

He was arraigned on the charges and remanded to the Cortland County Jail on a nominal bail of $1.00.

Zimmerman was arrested during a similar investigation on similar charges about a year ago.