CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An Indiana man has been sentenced for his role in trafficking methamphetamine to a drug dealer in Cortland.

57-year-old John Rice of Crawfordsville, Indiana, pled guilty in federal court to supplying Kyle Leeper, of Cortland, with over 50 grams of meth and a handgun in part of a drug trafficking conspiracy that included individuals in Indiana, Cortland, and Los Angeles.

Last Thursday, Rice was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison.

In November, Leeper was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for the murder of a California man who was also involved in the conspiracy.