CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last month, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of fraud by an employee at the Harbor Freight Tool Store in the Town of Cortlandville.

Officers determined that 45-year-old employee Margaret Hollenbeck, of Homer, made several false returns to the store for merchandise she never purchased.

After making the false returns, Hollenbeck would allegedly credit the cost of the items to herself.

She turned herself into the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office on February 13th, where she was arrested and charged with the following.

(9) counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree (Felony)

(9) counts of Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor)

Hollenbeck is scheduled to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court tomorrow, February 15th.