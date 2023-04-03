CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Friday, March 31st, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident in the area of Route 13 and South Cortland Virgil Road in the Town of Cortlandville.

Deputies determined that one of the drivers, 31-year-old Andrew Clay, of Groton, was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

He was arrested and charged with the following:

Driving While Intoxicated

Moved From Lane Unsafely

Drove Across Hazard Marking

Clay was transported to the Cortland County Jail where he was processed and arraigned before being released.

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court at a later date.