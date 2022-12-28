VIRGIL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The ski slope at Greek Peak was mobbed today as warmer temperatures and a deep snowpack greeted vacation skiers and boarders.

Greek is celebrating the opening of its new Lift 3 triple chair that serves the beginner slope known as Alpha.

Director of Marketing Jon Spaulding says that not only should the increased capacity reduce wait times, the lift is variable speed which can assist beginners with loading.

Spaulding says new skiers can also benefit from the resort’s 2 conveyor belt lifts as well as group and private lessons.

“All of them go hand-in-hand because, let’s face it, young skiers are the future of this industry. The sooner you can get them here to learn how to ski, the more likely they are to become lifelong skiers. And in particular, we want them to make Greek Peak their home mountain,” he says.

The new Chair 3 is sponsored by M and T Bank.

Spaulding says Greek Peak is off to a great start to its season.

It was able to open a week earlier this year than last, and thanks to a pair of recent storms and plenty of cold temperatures, it’s built up a base of between 12 and 32 inches.

Greek plans to open the backside Chair 5 tomorrow.

It’s also planning some New Year’s Eve dinners along with its annual torch ski down Iliad followed by fireworks at midnight.

For more information, go to http://GreekPeak.net.