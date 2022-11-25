VIRGIL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Never mind Black Friday, Greek Peak Mountain Resort is gearing up for what it calls White Friday.

The Cortland County ski resort is managing to meet its annual goal of opening by the day after Thanksgiving this year.

It plans to operate its Visions Quad Lift along with its 2 magic carpets feeding 8 trails.

This is the second year of a 5-year plan to upgrade the mountain’s snowmaking capabilities.

This season, it will be able to send 3 times the amount of water up the hill as before.

Although this weekend’s forecast has some rain in it, Greek Peak President Wes Kryger says it’s important to provide the season ticket holders with the longest season possible.

“As soon as the weather goes below freezing, we take advantage of that. It looks like the extended forecast the second week of December, it appears that it is going to get serious about winter and we’re going to take advantage of that with all of our new improvements in snowmaking,” he says.

Greek Peak plans to have its new beginner lift open by the middle of December with a variable speed triple chair.

Greek is also offering some new ski packages for beginners and kids.

For more information, go to http://GreekPeak.net.