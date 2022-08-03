VIRGIL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – There’s a new venue with a view to say “I do.”

Greek Peak Mountain Resort opened The Lookout earlier this year and has already scheduled 28 weddings there for this year and next year is filling up fast.

It sits on a hill overlooking Hope Lake, Hope Lake Lodge and the ski mountain.

The 4,500 square foot building was designed in the barn style that is popular for weddings these days and can accommodate up to 310 guests, making it much larger than Greek’s wedding tent at the lodge or banquet hall in the Acropolis at the foot of the mountain.

The Lookout offers wedding arbors with either the lake or the mountain for the backdrop and there are separate suites for the wedding parties to lounge in.

Greek Peak President Wes Kryger said it’s just another opportunity to make a mountain of memories at the year-round resort.

“There’s been a huge investment from ownership back into the facility to improve the experience for all of our guests,” said Kryger. “Whether it be a person having a wedding, or someone skiing or someone camping, we’re trying to cater to everyone so that everyone can come to Greek Peak and create a memory.”

Greek also recently announced that it has made another 1 point 3 million dollars in investments into its skiing and boarding experience with a new beginner slope lift, over 8 thousand feet of new snowmaking pipes and new booster pumps.

More information at greekpeak.net.