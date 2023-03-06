CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An Endicott woman has been arrested for sexually abusing a child in Cortland.

According to the City of Cortland Police Department, Crystal Bruzee was arrested on March 2nd following an investigation into an incident that occurred in the summer of 2021.

It was reported that Bruzee sexually abused a 9-year-old girl in her 18 Charles Street home.

Bruzee was also living in the home at the time of the alleged crime.

She has been charged with the following:

Predatory Sex Assault against a child (Felony)

Criminal Sex Act in the 1st Degree

Sex Abuse in the 1st Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

She was arraigned, sent to the Cortland County Jail without bail, and will appear in Cortland City Court at a later date.